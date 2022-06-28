K-Rail has spent ₹1.33 crore for survey stones: CM
The laying of survey stones for the SilverLine semi-high-speed rail corridor project has incurred the Kerala Rail Development Corporation Ltd. (K-Rail) ₹1.33 crore, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said.
He provided a written reply to various questions raised by T.V. Ibrahim (Indian Union Muslim League) regarding the project in the Assembly.
Mr. Vijayan said the K-Rail had procured 19,738 stones for the purpose and has erected 6,744 stones thus far.
