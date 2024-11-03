K-Rail gets conditional green signal from Railway Minister 

K-Rail, the ambitious semi-high-speed rail project of the State government, got a conditional green signal from Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Sunday. The Minister said the project could be taken forward if the technical and environmental issues in its design were properly addressed by the State government.

The controversial project has been kept pending due to intense protest from the public as well as the Opposition parties. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had earlier met the Union Minister in Delhi to discuss K-Rail.

“I requested the Chief Minister to address the technical and environmental issues expeditiously, so that the project can be taken forward. The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government believes in cooperative federalism,” he told the media. Mr. Vaishnaw was in the State to inspect and review the railway infrastructure, including ongoing station development projects.

On Sabari rail

The Union Minister said that the Centre was committed to execute the Angamaly-Erumely Sabari rail. The State government had sent a letter with certain conditions regarding the project, he said. “We are reviewing it. We will send to the Kerala government a format of a similar agreement, which we have entered into with the Maharashtra government,” he said. Once the formalities are finalised, the project can be started, he added. He also promised more MEMU trains for Kerala.

Re-routing Vande Bharat

The Union Minister also said that complaints had been received that other trains were being delayed due to Vande Bharat Express on the Ernakulam-Alappuzha-Kayamkulam sector. Railways are considering re-routing the Vande Bharat Express through Kottayam instead of Alappuzha, he said.

The K-Rail is aimed at easing transportation along the entire north-south stretch of the State. There were many protests against the project, which covers 530 km from Thiruvananthapuram to Kasaragod, since a large number of families will have to be displaced for the project.