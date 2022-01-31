K-Rail exercise evokes protests near Attingal

17 protesters put under preventive detention

The preparatory works for the SilverLine project evoked protests in the capital district yet again on Monday.

Nearly a month after local residents thwarted efforts to erect survey stones in Kallambalam, Revenue and Kerala Rail Development Corporation Limited (K-Rail) officials faced another round of demonstration as the process of marking the boundaries for the Thiruvananthapuram-Kasaragod semi high-speed rail corridor neared Attingal.

The exercise which got under way near the Kizhuvilam service cooperative bank around 9 a.m. was met with resistance as it reached Thottikkal near Alamcode nearly one-and-a-half hours later. Activists of the K-Rail Virudha Janakeeya Samithi and the Congress prevented efforts to erect the survey stones. Soon, a sizeable police posse led by Varkala Dy.SP. P. Niyas rushed to the scene and attempted to pacify the protestors.

With such efforts turning futile, the agitators were forcibly removed from the site and shifted to various police stations including Kadakkavoor. The protesters raised complaints of being subjected to torture in the melee. While 17 people were placed under preventive detention, none have been arrested, Mr. Niyas said.

He added a similar police contingent of personnel from the Varkala and Attingal police sub-divisions and the Armed Reserve camp will be deployed for the exercise that will continue on Tuesday.

The work later resumed around 12 p.m. and concluded for the day at 5.30 p.m. Special tahsildar Sreekumar, who oversaw the efforts, said survey stones were laid down at 21 points along a distance of nearly 400 metres. The work will continue towards the Mananakku direction, he said.

Over 130 hectares will be acquired for the rail corridor that will stretch along 39 kms in Thiruvananthapuram district. As the demarcation of the boundary progressed, local residents have raised concerns on the possible delay in disbursing compensation for land acquired. Many also feared the proposed embankment would divide the land and restrict passage from one side to the other, official sources said.