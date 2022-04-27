Kerala

K-Rail defence panel to hold debate on May 4

The K-Rail People Defence Committee will hold a public debate on the viability of SilverLine semi-high-speed rail project in Thiruvananthapuram on May 4.

This follows experts withdrawing from the debate organised by the K-Rail on April 28. Experts such as Alok Kumar Verma; IT expert and social observer Joseph C. Mathew; technocrat E. Sreedharan; K-Rail MD and other members on the panel of the K-Rail debate; activists; and people’s representatives would be invited to the meet, said the committee in a press release.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 27, 2022 9:03:36 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/k-rail-defence-panel-to-hold-debate-on-may-4/article65360635.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY