K-Rail defence panel to hold debate on May 4

The K-Rail People Defence Committee will hold a public debate on the viability of SilverLine semi-high-speed rail project in Thiruvananthapuram on May 4.

This follows experts withdrawing from the debate organised by the K-Rail on April 28. Experts such as Alok Kumar Verma; IT expert and social observer Joseph C. Mathew; technocrat E. Sreedharan; K-Rail MD and other members on the panel of the K-Rail debate; activists; and people’s representatives would be invited to the meet, said the committee in a press release.