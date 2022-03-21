K-Rail agitation extends to Nattassery

Protesters block truck carrying survey stones, police refuse to intervene

Protesters making porridge at a public kitchen in protest against the K-Rail survey at Nattassery, Kottayam, on Monday. | Photo Credit: VISHNU PRATHAP

The wave of protest triggered by a survey for the proposed SilverLine project spread to more parts of Kottayam with the residents of Nattassery, supported by political parties, on Monday blocking an attempt by the K-Rail officials to lay survey stones in the region.

The protests began around 9 a.m. when local residents, including women and children, gathered at Kuzhiyilippadi junction on an alert by an anti-K-Rail agitation council that a survey for the project would be conducted in the region. The protests, led by the Kerala Congress leader Prince Lukose, intensified further with Nattakom Suresh, president of the District Congress Committee (DCC) reaching the spot.

Congress leader Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan, MLA; BJP district president Lijin Lal; and UDF district convener Saji Manjakadamban were present at the location.

As soon as the truck carrying the survey stones reached the spot, the protesters staged a blockade. Mr. Suresh and a few others climbed atop the vehicle and shouted slogans. About 300 police personnel, besides the Fire and Rescue Services officials, were present at the spot. The police, however, chose not to intervene and remained in their positions mostly throughout the day

The local people also set up a community kitchen at the spot and began preparing porridge as a mark of protest. The stand-off continued till late in the evening and the protest ended by around 6 p.m. with the K-Rail officials returning from the spot.

‘Nearly 100 properties hit’

“The proposed rail track will cut through nearly a hundred residential properties in the region while a few more houses will have to be demolished for its buffer zone. The protests will continue until the project is dropped’‘, said Babu Kuttanchira, chairman of the agitation council.

The protest at the location is slated to resume by Tuesday morning. The police said cases would be registered against the protesters under various offences, including preventing public servants from discharging their duties.

Case against 150 persons

Meanwhile, the Thrikkodithanam police have registered cases against 150 persons who had protested holding kerosene bottles during the anti-K-Rail agitation at Madappally last week. According to officials, a woman police officer’s eyesight was impaired after kerosene got into her eyes.