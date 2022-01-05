K-Rail, a litmus test for Pinarayi’s administrative calibre

Land-acquisition package indicates he is game for a head-on with opponents of SilverLine

Once a hard taskmaster schooling the party cadre and decimating any rebellion while serving as the State secretary of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)], Pinarayi Vijayan is now seemingly facing a daunting political challenge in his second innings as the Chief Minister of Kerala.

Whether the contentious Thiruvananthapuram-Kasaragod semi high-speed-rail project, SilverLine, will be implemented or not, many believe that Mr. Vijayan’s calibre as an effective administrator will be tested in the coming years. Unlike his previous tenure, Mr. Vijayan wants to implement things down for posterity, party sources said. The execution of the ₹63,941-lakh crore SilverLine project, he thinks, will be the legacy of the second Pinarayi Vijayan Cabinet.

Perhaps no other Chief Minister in the State has undertaken so much stake in a State-level project. Kerala Rail Development Corporation Limited (K-Rail) has been set up as a joint venture company between the State government and Ministry of Railways for implementing the project. The quick creation of a Special Deputy Collector office and 11 Special Tahsildar Land Acquisition Offices and sanction for acquisition of land in villages in all districts signal that the government means business.

His unveiling of a package during the maiden outreach programme, Janasamaksham, an interaction with social and cultural leaders in Thiruvananthapuram, indicates that the Chief Minister is game for a head-on with political parties, especially the Congress which has trained political weapons on the SilverLine project.

Changing attitudes

However, party sources said that Mr. Vijayan would have to stem the tide arising from a complex web of factors. He knows that the middle-class society of Kerala is embracing the ‘bourgeois-liberal’ tendencies when it comes to futuristic needs.

The sources said that the Chief Minister was likely to call an all-party meeting to spell out the objectives of the project. The belligerent Congress party may find the going tough if the Indian Union Muslim League leadership backs the project.

Besides, sources said Mr. Vijayan has no opposition from the Left Democratic Front though some isolated naysayers have found space in the media.

Getting clearance from the Centre may not be a Herculean task when the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Union government has been initiating such mega projects, including in the States where the party is in power, and flaunting them time and again. Besides, the Narendra Modi government, which would get a slice of the credit, may not want to be targeted as anti-development in Kerala.

Despite its initial hue and cry against the project, the BJP State unit will have to force itself into silence or play a diplomatic role in future — outwardly opposing but generally welcoming the project.

Before going full speed ahead, however, the government will have to come clean on the viability of the project, financial commitment, funding agencies and environment impact.