K. Madhavan re-elected president IBDF

November 21, 2022 08:17 pm | Updated 08:17 pm IST

K. Madhavan has been re-elected president of the Indian Broadcasting and Digital Foundation (IBDF), the apex body of the television broadcasters and digital streaming platforms in India. Mr.Madhavan is president and country head, The Walt Disney Copany India and Star India. ADVERTISEMENT

