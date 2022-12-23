ADVERTISEMENT

K. Karunakaran always maintained political ethics: V.M. Sudhakaran

December 23, 2022 08:55 pm | Updated 08:55 pm IST - Thrissur

The Hindu Bureau

K. Karunakaran always maintained political ethics even when he had differences of opinions, senior Congress leader V.M. Sudheeran has said.

He was speaking at the ‘Leader Smrithi’ programme organised by the District Congress Committee here on Friday. He never tried to field anyone who did not have chances of victory in elections in the name of personal interests, he said. His life was a book of reference for the new generation, he added.

DCC president Jose Vallur presided over the function. Many Congress leaders and workers paid floral tribute at the K. Karunakaran Smrithi Mandapam at Murali Mandiram at Punkunnam, near here, on Friday.

