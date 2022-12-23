  1. EPaper
  2. Music
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

K. Karunakaran always maintained political ethics: V.M. Sudhakaran

December 23, 2022 08:55 pm | Updated 08:55 pm IST - Thrissur

The Hindu Bureau

K. Karunakaran always maintained political ethics even when he had differences of opinions, senior Congress leader V.M. Sudheeran has said.

He was speaking at the ‘Leader Smrithi’ programme organised by the District Congress Committee here on Friday. He never tried to field anyone who did not have chances of victory in elections in the name of personal interests, he said. His life was a book of reference for the new generation, he added.

DCC president Jose Vallur presided over the function. Many Congress leaders and workers paid floral tribute at the K. Karunakaran Smrithi Mandapam at Murali Mandiram at Punkunnam, near here, on Friday.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.