K. G. Tejwani award for Syam Viswanath, Director, KSCSTE-KFRI

The Indian Society of Agroforestry (ISAF), based in ICAR-CAFRI (Central Agroforestry Research Institute), Jhansi, has conferred the Dr. K.G. Tejwani award for Excellence in Agroforestry Research and Development for 2021 to Syam Viswanath, director of Kerala State Council for Science, Technology and Environment – Kerala Forest Research Institute (KSCSTE-KFRI). The award is in recognition for the efforts of Dr. Viswanath in promoting agroforestry research and extension in the field of bamboo, sandalwood, teak and traditional agroforestry systems across the country.