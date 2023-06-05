K-FON and AI camera avenues for corruption, says UDF

June 05, 2023 08:27 pm | Updated 08:27 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) has said that the Kerala Fibre Optic Network (K-FON) launched by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is a vehicle for big-ticket corruption.

Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan alleged the trail of the graft and nepotism in the ₹1,548-crore scheme to provide affordable Internet to households and government offices in Kerala led to Mr. Vijayan’s doorstep.

Tender amount hiked

He said Mr. Vijayan’s former Principal Secretary M. Sivasankar, currently in judicial custody on money-laundering charges, opened the gates of graft by increasing the K-FON tender amount by ₹550 crore in an off-the-cuff manner.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Satheesan alleged that a private firm “linked to a relative of Mr. Vijayan” was one of the beneficiaries of Mr. Sivasankar’s “illegal order.” The government contracted the firm to establish Point of Presence (POP) infrastructure for K-FON. The “paper company,” not an original equipment manufacturer, sourced “low-quality” material from manufacturers in China and Oman.

The company used the same modus operandi to bag the KELTRON traffic camera contracts.

Mr. Satheesan alleged that K-FON contracted another firm with no manufacturing expertise or machinery to supply the underground fibre optic cables and allied infrastructure for laying the network. Instead, the firm imported cables of “dubious quality” from China.

‘None defended CM’

Mr. Satheesan said no Minister had come out to defend Mr. Vijayan against the accusations of corruption in the multi-crore K-FON and traffic camera contracts. “Their silence prompted Tourism Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas, who is related to Mr. Vijayan, to send a veiled warning to Ministers to come out in defence of the Chief Minister or face political ostracism,” Mr. Satheesan said.

‘Challenges Oppn.’

The Left Democratic Front (LDF) has pushed back against Mr. Satheesan’s accusations by stating that the Opposition was playing to the business interests of private Internet service providers who feared that the K-FON would undercut their subscriber base and business. It challenged the Opposition to move the court.

Moreover, the LDF argued that K-FON embodied the LDF’s belief in market socialism, where social ownership of digital services was essential to combat Internet censorship, defend freedom of speech and resist the use of cutting public access to the Net as a repressive political tool.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.