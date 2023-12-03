K-DISC launches zero waste hackathon to scout for innovative waste management ideas

December 03, 2023 06:10 pm | Updated 06:10 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Kerala Development and Innovation Strategic Council (K-DISC) has launched a ‘zero waste hackathon’, jointly with the Local Self-Government department to scout for innovative solutions to help local bodies in tackling waste management challenges. The problem areas that the hackathon seeks to address include technologies for waste processing (organic, plastic, electronic, hazardous, and other forms of waste), technologies for waste segregation, transfer, and handling systems, business models for waste processing, recycling, reduction, and recovery, and resource reuse and management.

Through the hackathon, the K-DISC is seeking solutions that are readily deployable. Financial support for pilot interventions will be available for selected start-ups, agencies, and organisations through various programmes of the State government. Start-ups and other organisations that have the potential to innovate and scale around waste management solutions as well as innovators looking for support primarily in product development and commercialisation, can apply for the hackathon.

Biogas production

Among the many waste management issues for which the K-DISC has sought solutions include the need to find alternative, efficient microorganisms that can enhance the biogas production process tailored to Kerala’s household needs. The inconsistent quality and volume requirements of cow dung present challenges in maintaining and establishing new biogas plants.

Another requirement is for the exploration of non thermal methods of sanitary napkin disposal or a sustainable alternative to current solutions. A system to safely dispose of undigested particulate matter from biogas slurry or convert it as odour-free inoculum is also being sought. Product ideas and process ideas for value-added products from tree trimmings, grass cuttings, coconut husks, coconut shells, garden waste and other slow decaying organic waste that pose a challenge for city solid waste management systems is another requirement.

E-waste management

The hackathon also seeks product-specific E-waste management solutions and efficient recovery systems that can harness the potential of discarded electronics. Participants can also devise innovative, sustainable, and economically viable methods to recycle, repurpose, and reintegrate construction and demolition waste, particularly focussing on concrete, bricks, and ceramics. Another requirement is for an application which maps the restrooms available at various public spaces, offices, convention centres, hotels and restaurants. A user-friendly reusable packaging system for food delivery services that reduces the dependency on disposable plastics is another requirement.

Registration for the hackathon can be done through the K-DISC website till December 10.

