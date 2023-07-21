ADVERTISEMENT

Juvenile tusker electrocuted in Attappady

July 21, 2023 08:38 pm | Updated 08:38 pm IST - PALAKKAD

The Hindu Bureau

Forest officers examining the carcass of a juvenile tusker electrocuted at Varakampadi near Sholayur in Attappady on Friday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

A juvenile wild tusker was electrocuted at a private farmland in Varakampadi near Sholayur in Attappady on Friday. The elephant, presumed to be six years old, was found in a squatting position.

It was electrocuted from an electric fence set up by a farmer named Ramesh. The Forest department has registered a case against Mr. Ramesh and began an investigation.

Officials suspect that the elephant must have had a fatal fall onto the powered fence when it touched it.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Mannarkkad Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Shiva Prasad, Flying Squad DFO Jayaprakash, and Attappady Range Forest Officer T. Sumesh reached the spot and examined the carcass.

Local people said that wild elephant menace had increased in the region in recent times.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US