Juvenile tusker electrocuted in Attappady

July 21, 2023 08:38 pm | Updated 08:38 pm IST - PALAKKAD

A juvenile wild tusker was electrocuted at a private farmland in Varakampadi near Sholayur in Attappady on Friday. The elephant, presumed to be six years old, was found in a squatting position.

It was electrocuted from an electric fence set up by a farmer named Ramesh. The Forest department has registered a case against Mr. Ramesh and began an investigation.

Officials suspect that the elephant must have had a fatal fall onto the powered fence when it touched it.

Mannarkkad Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Shiva Prasad, Flying Squad DFO Jayaprakash, and Attappady Range Forest Officer T. Sumesh reached the spot and examined the carcass.

Local people said that wild elephant menace had increased in the region in recent times.