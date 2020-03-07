Kerala

Juvenile fishing: boat seized

Fine of ₹2.5 lakh, catch auctioned for ₹40,000

The Fisheries Department on Saturday seized Ezakiyal, a fishing boat owned by Munambam resident Raiju Antony, for juvenile fishing.

In a joint inspection conducted by the Marine Enforcement and Fisheries Department, the boat was found carrying huge quantities of fish below the minimum legal size. Apart from imposing a fine of ₹2.5 lakh, the entire catch in the boat was auctioned for ₹40,000 and the amount was credited to the government.

The department has strengthened surveillance measures after it has been reported that several boats are bringing in huge volumes of juveniles and other marine creatures.

The inspection was led by Neendakara Fisheries Assistant Director Naushar Khan, marine enforcement Circle Inspector S.S.Biju, Sub-Inspector Sumesh, Civil Police officers Vimal, Manu and lifeguard Roy.

“Strict action will be taken against those indulging in illegal and unscientific fishing practices,”said Fisheries Deputy Director P.Geethakumari.

