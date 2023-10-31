ADVERTISEMENT

Juvenile elephant found dead

October 31, 2023 07:55 pm | Updated 07:58 pm IST - PALAKKAD

The Hindu Bureau

Forest officers examining the elephant carcass found at Uppukulam Vellattumala, near Edathanattukara, on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

A juvenile she-elephant was found dead at Uppukulam Vellattumala, near Edathanattukara, on Tuesday.

Local residents noticed the carcass in the morning, and the Forest department officials were called in.

Forest officials said that they suspected the elephant died of natural cause following a serious bacterial infection from a wound on its back.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Samples from the internal organs were collected and sent for a scientific examination. The carcass was buried after a necropsy by a team of vets led by David Abraham.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US