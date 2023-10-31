HamberMenu
Juvenile elephant found dead

October 31, 2023 07:55 pm | Updated 07:58 pm IST - PALAKKAD

The Hindu Bureau
Forest officers examining the elephant carcass found at Uppukulam Vellattumala, near Edathanattukara, on Tuesday.

Forest officers examining the elephant carcass found at Uppukulam Vellattumala, near Edathanattukara, on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

A juvenile she-elephant was found dead at Uppukulam Vellattumala, near Edathanattukara, on Tuesday.

Local residents noticed the carcass in the morning, and the Forest department officials were called in.

Forest officials said that they suspected the elephant died of natural cause following a serious bacterial infection from a wound on its back.

Samples from the internal organs were collected and sent for a scientific examination. The carcass was buried after a necropsy by a team of vets led by David Abraham.

