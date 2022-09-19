Juvenile elephant found dead on Attappady Ghat Road

The carcass of the juvenile elephant found dead on the Attappady Ghat Road on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

A juvenile elephant was found dead on Attappady Ghat Road on Monday. Forest officials said the male elephant was about four years old. It was found at the eighth curve of the ghat road.

It was suspected that the little tusker could have fallen from a height to its death. A team of forest veterinary surgeons, led by David from Thrissur, conducted a necropsy.

Forest officials, led by Mannarkkad Divisional Forest Officer M.K. Surjit and Range Officer N. Subair, supervised the necropsy. Officials said they could not say for sure the reason for the death of the jumbo.