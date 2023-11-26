HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Justice V. R. Krishna Iyer Award conferred posthumously on Oommen Chandy

Political credibility was more important than temporary applause for former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy, says Governor Arif Mohammed Khan

November 26, 2023 07:19 pm | Updated 07:19 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy’s sensitivity to public welfare and easy accessibility was what made him so dear to the people of Kerala, Governor Arif Mohammed Khan said here on Sunday.

Mr. Khan was speaking after conferring the Justice V. R. Krishna Iyer Award, instituted by the Legal Assistance and Welfare Trust, posthumously on Chandy. Chandy’s wife Mariamma Oommen accepted the award from the Governor. “I have learnt that he always acted with a great sense of responsibility. He often told his followers and colleagues to make only realistic promises which any government can translate into action. To him political credibility was more important than temporary applause,” Mr. Khan said.

Justice Krishna Iyer handled issues with an insightful, humanistic approach. Throughout his career in law and politics, he earnestly endeavoured to widen the frontiers of human freedom, infusing a vibrant sincerity in words and deeds, Mr. Khan said.

Justice Krishna Iyer and Mr. Chandy lived for causes which they considered greater than themselves, they lived for others, they believed in doing good to others and therefore their sacred memories will be honoured always, he said.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.