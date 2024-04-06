ADVERTISEMENT

Retired Chief Justice S. Manikumar turns down SHRC appointment

April 06, 2024 07:41 pm | Updated 07:42 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

Retired Chief Justice S. Manikumar has demurred from accepting his appointment as chairperson of the State Human Rights Commission.

The justice has cited personal reasons for turning down the post. Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan had given assent to the Cabinet decision to elevate Mr. Manikumar as SHRC chairperson, overruling the United Democratic Front’s opposition after a one-year hiatus.

Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala, who had opposed the appointment citing a conflict of interest, welcomed Mr. Manikumar’s decision.

