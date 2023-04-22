Justice S.V. Bhatti appointed acting Chief Justice of Kerala

April 22, 2023 07:42 pm | Updated 07:42 pm IST - KOCHI

The Central government has appointed Justice S.V. Bhatti as the acting Chief Justice of Kerala. Justice Bhatti succeeds Justice S. Manikumar who retired on Saturday.

Justice Bhatti, a native of Madanapalli in Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh, began his career as a lawyer in Hyderabad in 1987. He had served as the standing counsel for several public sector companies, including Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited, Andhra Pradesh Pollution Control Board, Hindustan Shipyard and National Maritime University. He had also served as a special government pleader in the High Court of Andhra Pradesh.

Justice Bhatti was appointed as a judge to the High Court of the undivided State of Andhra Pradesh in April 2013. With the bifurcation of the State, he moved to the Andhra Pradesh High Court. He joined the Kerala High Court as a judge in March 2019.

A specialist in environmental laws, Justice Bhatti has a special legal interest in civil laws, labour and industrial laws, and Constitutional matters.

His wife Anupama Bhatt is a homemaker. He has two daughters, Vaishnavi and Akhila.

During his tenure as a judge of the Kerala High Court, Justice Bhatti had passed important judgments related to the practice of registration of vehicles in Puducherry for tax benefits, collection of tax deducted at source (TDS) from the income earned by nuns, power of the State government to regulate the sale of lottery tickets issued by other States and the 101st Constitutional amendment on GST.