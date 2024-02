February 24, 2024 03:40 am | Updated 03:40 am IST - KOCHI

The State government should ensure justice to Aneeshya, assistant public prosecutor, who had recently committed suicide, demanded a public meeting held here on Friday.

Social activist C.R. Neelakandan inaugurated the meeting, jointly organised by Mahila Swaraj and the Socety for the Inculcatin of Values in Youth. Susan John Puthusseriyil presided. Jyothhu Narayanan, M.G. Beena, P.A. Lawrance, and P.D. Pradeep spoke.

