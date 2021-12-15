Kerala

Justice served, says VC

Kannur University Vice Chancellor (VC) Gopinath Ravindran on Wednesday said justice had been served and there was nothing illegal in his reappointment.

Responding to the court verdict on a petition challenging his reappointment, he said an academician should not have been dragged into such an unnecessary controversy.

Prof. Ravindran said he was always ready to step down. The appointment was in compliance with the norms. “However, a normal procedure turning into such a controversy is politically motivated,” he said.

“As Vice Chancellor of a university, I should not speak or comment about the Chancellor,” he said .


