Justice Hema Committee report: The complete coverage

The existence of a ‘power group’, that is capable of controlling the whole industry, and ‘casting couch’ are allegedly in the play in the industry, as the report reveals

Updated - August 26, 2024 02:30 pm IST

Published - August 26, 2024 02:21 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Members of Women in Cinema Collective speak during a press conference in Kochi. File

Members of Women in Cinema Collective speak during a press conference in Kochi. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

The report of the three-member Justice Hema Committee, formed in 2017 was released on August 19, 2024 revealing shocking horrid tales of discrimination, exploitation and sexual harassment of women in the Malayalam film industry. The report, submitted by the committee to the Kerala government in December 2019, was released with limited redactions.

The Hema Committee, comprising retired High Court Justice K. Hema, former actor Sharada, and retired IAS officer K.B. Valsala Kumari. was formed in 2017 after Kerala-based Women in Cinema Collective’s (WCC) petition, to study issues of sexual harassment and gender inequality in Malayalam film industry. The WCC itself came into existence after a Malayalam woman actor came forward alleging abduction and sexual assault on her in Kochi. The investigation done by a team of Kerala Police converged on Malayalam actor Dileep.

Explained: What the Hema Committee report says about the Malayalam film industry

The report reveals that sexual favours have been considered a passkey to the Malayalam film industry for a significant period. The existence of a ‘power group’, that is capable of controlling the whole industry, and ‘casting couch’ are allegedly in the play in the industry, as the report revealed.

These affect a range of women across the industry — actors, technicians, make-up artists, dancers and support staff. The report also deals with other inequities that disadvantage women in the industry, including the lack of essential facilities such as toilets, changing rooms, safe transportation, and accommodation at the shooting spots which are violative of the right to privacy; and discrimination in remuneration, and a lack of binding contractual agreements.

After the release of the report, several female actors have come forward with sexual harassment accusations against many actors and film technicians in the industry, rekindling the #MeToo movement in the Malayalam film industry.

This is a compilation of The Hindu’s coverage of the Justice Hema Committee report

Collection - 26 stories

Kerala
FEFKA expresses shock over revelations made in Hema panel report
The Hindu Bureau
‘Though the Hema Committee report addresses various issues faced by women in the vernacular films, the issues transcend these boundaries’
Premium
Reality of reel life, exploitation as a structural problem
Kaleeswaram Raj,Thulasi K. Raj
The Instagram post by actor Bhavana.
Kerala
Actor Bhavana quotes Che Guevara in viral Instagram post
The Hindu Bureau
Kerala
Case cannot be filed against Siddique, Ranjith based on third party complaint, say Kochi Police
The Hindu Bureau
Actor Siddique (left) and filmmaker Ranjith. File
Kerala
Hema committee report: Big names quit; SIT formed to probe sexual abuse in Malayalam filmdom
S.R. Praveen
Kerala
SIT headed by woman IPS officer may probe allegations of sexual harassment in Malayalam cinema
K S Sudhi
Director Ranjith.
Movies
Ranjith quits as Kerala State Chalachitra Academy chairperson following allegations of inappropriate behaviour
S.R. Praveen
Actor Siddique, general secretary of AMMA. File
Kerala
Actor Siddique resigns as AMMA general secretary following sexual assault allegations
S.R. Praveen
(From left) Padmapriya, Rima Kallingal, Beena Paul, Revathi and Parvathy Thiruvothu
Premium
Women in Cinema Collective | The fight for a gender-balanced workplace
G. Krishnakumar
Actors Urvashi, Shweta Menon
Kerala
AMMA in the defensive after more women actors demand action, male superstars continue silence
S.R. Praveen
Mahila Congress workers demanding prosecution based on Hema Committee report, in Kochi, on August 23, 2024.
Premium
Will Malayalam film industry report lead to changes?
S.R. Praveen
The producers have been told to help the complainants lodge police complaints on criminal actions, including sexual assaults, in film locations.
Kerala
KFPA welcomes Kerala HC directive to submit entire Hema Committee report in sealed cover
The Hindu Bureau
Director Ranjith
Movies
Clamour for director Ranjith’s resignation grows over actor Sreelekha Mitra’s allegations against him
The Hindu Bureau
Malayalam filmmaker Ranjith
Kerala
Bengali actor Sreelekha Mitra accuses Malayalam filmmaker Ranjith of behaving inappropriately with her
The Hindu Bureau
Actor Jagadish, vice-president of AMMA
Kerala
Actor Jagadish strikes a note at variance with AMMA general secretary on Hema committee findings
The Hindu Bureau
Kerala
Hema Committee report: Govt has little say in withholding portions, says minister
The Hindu Bureau
Association of Malayalam Movie Artistes general secretary Siddique addressing the media in Kochi on Friday.
Kerala
Hema Committee report: No ‘power group’ in Malayalam cinema, says AMMA
The Hindu Bureau
Kerala
Hema Committee report: Kerala State Human Rights Commission calls for probe into ‘human rights violations’ in Malayalam film industry
The Hindu Bureau
Kerala High Court Division Bench observes that if any cognizable offence is disclosed in the Hema committee report, whether a criminal action is necessary or not is to be decided by the court.
Kerala
Kerala High Court directs State govt to produce entire Hema Committee report
The Hindu Bureau
Film editor and member of the Women in Cinema Collective Bina Paul
Kerala
Hema committee report should spur systemic changes in the film industry, says WCC member Bina Paul
S.R. Praveen
Kerala
Tribunals incompetent to try sexual offences against women in cinema, caution jurists
K S Sudhi
Kerala
Hema Committee report: Kerala govt considering judicial tribunal to adjudicate on workplace disputes in movie industry, says CM
The Hindu Bureau
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan
Kerala
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan promises effective intervention if those who deposed before the Hema committee prefer complaints
The Hindu Bureau
Members of the Hema Commission submitting the report to Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan in 2019. File photo
News
Justice Hema Committee report: A timeline of events so far
The Hindu Bureau
Kerala’s Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan (file)
Kerala
Hema Committee report: Opposition ratchets up demand for police probe into criminality documented by panel
G Anand
The Hema Committee report being submitted to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan by the panel members on December 31, 2019.
Kerala
Hema Committee report: Kerala govt puts ball in panel’s court for being unable to take legal action
G Anand

