Justice Alexander Thomas leads KELSA visits to prisons in Thiruvananthapuram

July 29, 2023

Kerala High Court senior judge Alexander Thomas on Friday led inspections organised by the Kerala State Legal Services Authority (KELSA) in four prisons in the district including the Poojappura Central Prison to take stock of the condition of inmates and foster rehabilitation initiatives within the prison system.

Justice Thomas, who is also KELSA executive chairman, advocated the need to open more open prisons in the State.

During his visit to the Open Prison and Correctional Home in Nettukaltheri, he mooted a concept of adopting different grades of open prisons with a progressive system of accommodating reformed prisoners. “By segregating reformed prisoners based on their levels of reform and progress, it allows for a more tailored and effective rehabilitation process. Such a grading system will instil motivation among prisoners, besides enabling authorities to focus their resources and efforts for more pressing needs,” he said, while reminding that the primary goal of the justice system should not solely be punishment, but also the reform and reintegration of individuals into society in a manner that reduces recidivism and promotes a safer community.

A medical screening camp to detect Hepatitis B and Hepatitis C was organised for the prison inmates in association with the Department of Health Services.

During subsequent visits to the Women Prison and Correctional Home in Attakulangara, Women Open Prison and Correctional Home, Poojappura and Poojappura Central Prison, Justice Thomas interacted with the inmates for a broad understanding of their concerns and the challenges they faced.

He also inaugurated a skill training programme organised at the Central Prison under the aegis of DLSA in association with the Social Justice department. The judge highlighted the importance of providing prisoners opportunities for skill development and vocational training within the correctional system.

District Principal Judge and District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) chairman P.V. Balakrishnan. District Judge and KELSA member secretary Joshy John, Director General of Prisons and Correctional Services K. Padmakumar, Additional District Judge K.P. Anil Kumar and DLSA secretary and sub-judge S. Shamnad were among those who were present during the visits.

