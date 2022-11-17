Just 1.08 % of Kerala students make it to IITs

November 17, 2022 07:34 pm | Updated 07:34 pm IST - KOZHIKODE

Lack of ambition and ineffective method of teaching Mathematics in high schools have been attributed to the poor show of students from Kerala in the highly- competitive Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced for admission to Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs).

Just 1.08% of students from the State secured admission to IITs this year whereas Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh had good success rate with Rajasthan (15.82 %) bagging the highest number of seats in IITs possibly indicating the JEE coaching industry in Kota. Incidentally, the average success rates for most States were between 8-10 %, according to data released by IIT Mumbai.

“ Kerala students are not as aggressive as their counterparts in many other states. They go by parents’ choice, opting for a comfortable study and career . Besides, MBBS seems to be a preferred path for girls than boys, “ says Vinod A. Prasad, Professor at the Singapore Institute of Technology.

Dr. Prasad, a former professor at IIT as well as Hong Kong University of Science and Technology, felt that ineffective teaching of Mathematics in schools could also be one of the many reasons students from Kerala failing to deliver good results in the JEE (Advanced). “ Lack of exposure to preparation at an early stage and absence of aggressive coaching centres like in Kota and Hyderabad are the basic reasons, “ he said.

However, National Institute of Technology - Calicut ( NITC) Director Prasad Krishna said that school education in Kerala was comparatively better than in other States. “ That students from other States are able to make it to IITs or NITs could be the influence of coaching centres at Kota, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. Even now , Telugu speaking students are a majority in most of the IITs and top NITs, “ Dr. Krishna pointed out.

And the solution to tackle the toughest exam in the country, Dr. Krishna said, “ individual schools should focus on the extra tutoring sessions exclusively for JEE.”

Sanjay Kumar Sharma, Deputy Director, Aakash Educational Services Limited, said that the State’s education department should raise awareness about national- level examinations instead of focussing only on Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical (KEAM). “ If JEE is made mandatory for KEAM, it will obviously improve the performance of Kerala candidates. Further, IIT Palakkad should reposition itself by conducting certified courses for students and focussing on talent acquisition, “ said Mr. Sharma, an alumnus of IIT Kanpur.

