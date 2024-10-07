Jury of Appeal rejects complaints challenging Nehru Trophy Boat Race final results

The Jury of Appeal for the Nehru Trophy Boat Race (NTBR) on Monday rejected complaints filed by the Village Boat Club (VBC) Kainakary and the Kumarakom Town Boat Club (KTBC) challenging the final results of the 70th edition of the NTBR held on Punnamada Lake in Alappuzha on September 28.

In the final, Karichal Chundan (snakeboat), rowed by the Pallathuruthy Boat Club (PBC), defeated Veeyapuram Chundan of VBC Kainakary in a nail-biting finish. According to the official results, Karichal crossed the finish line in 4:29.785 minutes, just ahead of Veeyapuram, which clocked 4:29.790 minutes. Nadubhagom Chundan, rowed by KTBC, finished third with a time of 4:30.13 minutes. After the race, the VBC Kainakary alleged irregularities and lodged a complaint. The club claimed that from the video footage of the final, it was very clear that Veeyapuram had crossed the finish line ahead of Karichal.

District Collector Alex Varghese who is also the chairperson of the Nehru Trophy Boat Race Society (NTBRS), the organiser of the event, said the Jury of Appeal had thoroughly examined the complaint filed by VBC Kainakary. Following a review of the video footage and timing system, the Jury upheld the original verdict confirming Karichal as the winner.

VBC Kainakary officials, meanwhile, said that they would move the Kerala High Court to challenge the Jury’s decision.

The KTBC had filed a complaint with the NTBRS alleging that a flaw on the part of the starter denied them a fair and equal start in the final of the NTBR. KTBC officials said that a motor boat was lying on the race track, 100 m in front of the snakeboat, and the rowers had gestured to the starter not to begin the race, who did not heed the call. The Jury of Appeal dismissed the complaint, stating that the chief starter had begun the race after receiving an all-clear from the chief umpire, who had ensured the track was clear.

Members of the Jury of Appeal included Additional Magistrate Asha C. Abraham, District Government Pleader Venu, District Law Officer Anil Kumar, NTBRS executive member C.K. Sadasivan and Snakeboat Owners Association president R.K. Kurup.