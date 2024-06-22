GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Junk traders arrested on charge of cutting railway signal wires in Kozhikode

The incident had hit the service schedule of 10 trains

Published - June 22, 2024 09:34 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

Two junk traders hailing from Assam were arrested on Saturday for their alleged involvement in cutting railway signal cable at Poovadan Gate near Vadakara.

The suspects, Manovar Ali, 37, and Abbas Ali, 47, were nabbed following an investigation by the Railway Protection Force (RPF).

The 12-metre-long cable was reportedly cut by the two on Friday for resale. The alleged incident had derailed the service schedule of 10 trains. According to railway officials, the signalling system between Vadakara and Mahe was completely affected by the incident.

The suspects were detained soon after a site inspection by RPF officers. The stolen wire and the blade used to cut it were recovered from a nearby junk shop run by the two. They admitted to the offence soon after the officers recovered the wire pieces.

Police sources said the two had cut the wire unaware of its importance in signal control. Both of them were under the impression that it was an abandoned connection buried under the soil, they added.

