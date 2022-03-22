Juniors not forced to attend DJ party, says students’ union

March 22, 2022 21:17 IST

Probe into charge of assault of student by hostel chief warden

Kozhikode

Students’ union members of the Government Medical College, Kozhikode, have claimed that there was no forcible bid to bring junior students from the hostel to a cultural event held on the campus on Monday.

It was reported on Tuesday that both boys and girls were taken to the DJ party without official permission by senior students. It was widely discussed against the backdrop of an alleged incident of ragging recently after which 17 second year students were kept off from classes.

Advertising

Advertising

College union chairman Shawn M. Thomas said that that there was no forcible attempt from their part as the junior students themselves were eager to attend the event. It was opened by Assistant Collector Mukund R. He alleged that both the Principal and the Vice-Principal did not attend the event. There had been no complaint from any student, Mr. Thomas said.

Meanwhile, a six-member team has begun a probe into the allegation that the hostel chief warden had assaulted a student who was sleeping in the hostel.