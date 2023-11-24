HamberMenu
Junior resident vacancy at Parippally medical college

November 24, 2023 07:40 pm | Updated 07:40 pm IST - KOLLAM

The Hindu Bureau

Government Medical College, Parippally, will conduct a walk-in interview for the temporary vacancy of junior resident. Qualification required is MBBS degree with TCMC Registration and those below the age of 40 are eligible. Interested candidates can attend the interview on December 7 from 11.30 a.m. along with the original and self-attested copies of the documents proving the date of birth, educational qualification, previous experience, address and passport size photograph. For details, visit www.gmckollam.edu or call 0474-2572572, 2572574.

