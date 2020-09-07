Junior health inspector held on charge of raping woman

She had visited his house to collect COVID-19-negative certificate

The Pangode police on Monday arrested a junior health inspector for allegedly raping a woman who visited his house to collect a COVID-19 negative certificate after the completion of her quarantine period.

Pradeep Kumar from Bharathannoor, near Pangode, was arrested on the basis of a complaint lodged by the woman with the Vellarada police late Sunday. The case was subsequently transferred to the Pangode police since the crime had occurred within its limits.

Pradeep Kumar worked as a junior health inspector in the Kulathupuzha primary health centre. Health workers attached to the government-run hospital used to monitor the woman while she underwent quarantine in a relative’s house at Kulathupuzha. On completion of the quarantine period, the accused allegedly insisted that she collected the SARS-CoV-2 negative certificate from his house.

Confined

According to the police, he illegally confined the victim as she reached his house on September 3, gagged her and tied her to his bed before repeatedly raping her. He allegedly threatened her that he would recommend police action against her on the false charge of violating quarantine. She was reportedly confined till the next day.

Following his arrest, the accused was taken to his house by the police to collect evidence. He was later remanded after being produced before the Judicial First Class Magistrate Court II at Nedumangad.

Suspension ordered

Health Minister K.K. Shylaja issued orders to the Director of Health Services to suspend the official from service.

Kerala Women’s Commission Chairperson M.C. Josephine instructed the Secretary, Health Department, to initiate disciplinary action against the health inspector. The District Police Chief (Thiruvananthapuram Rural) was also directed to submit a report at the earliest.