Medicos flay plan to raise retirement age

The Kerala Medical Postgraduates Association (KMPGA) has come out strongly against a government move to hike the retirement age of doctors in the medical education service in the State from 62 to 65 years.

This is the fourth time in the last 10 years that the retirement age of medical college doctors is being hiked, citing government’s financial constraints and “shortage” of doctors, the KMPGA said on Saturday.

It said that in a State where about 1,000 doctors with postgraduate qualification pass out annually and where nearly 5,000 jobseekers in various Public Service Commission rank lists wait for appointment, it is hypocritical of the government to quote shortage of doctors as the reason for hiking pension age.

‘Wrong assumption’

KMPGA representative V. Rohit said the argument that the State would lose the service of experienced clinicians through retirement is wrong and that the majority of those holding top positions in medical colleges was on the administrative side and not involved in patient care.

“The government has been redeploying staff and shifting faculty and staff on working arrangement to run new medical colleges in the State, instead of creating new posts” Dr. Rohit said.

“There are at least 400 vacancies at entry cadre and upwards in many base specialities which have not been reported to the PSC,” he added.

Strike in 2017

The KMPGA said that in 2017 when junior doctors went on strike against a retirement age increase, the Health Minister had made several promises.

Creating more posts, making postgraduation as the entry cadre qualification, speeding up of PSC appointments, and reporting of all vacancies have remained as empty promises.

Another pension age increase on top of this would be a double blow for medicos.

The KMPGA said that it would organise Statewide agitations if the government went ahead with the move to hike retirement age again.