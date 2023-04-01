HamberMenu
Junior doctor terminated from service following infant’s death in Wayanad

April 01, 2023 07:53 pm | Updated 07:53 pm IST - KALPETTA

The Hindu Bureau

Wayanad Government Medical College Principal K.K. Mubarak on Saturday terminated a temporary junior resident doctor from service in connection with the death of a six-month-old infant at Vellamunda in the district.

Rahul Saju was terminated on the basis of a report submitted by a five-member expert team that conducted a detailed probe into the incident. The team led by District Medical Officer (DMO) P. Dinesh found apathy on the part of the doctor on duty in examining the baby.

The baby of Binish and Leela of Karattukunnu tribal settlement at Vellamunda was brought to the medical college hospital (MCH) in an ambulance of the Tribal Welfare department on March 21 in critical condition. But the doctor on duty failed to provide proper medical care to the baby, and it led to the baby’s death, the parents complained.

The doctor gave medicines to the baby without any proper check-up, and prescribed some medicines to be purchased from outside. Thereafter, they returned to their settlement, and the very next day the child died, they said.

The post-mortem confirmed that severe anaemia and pneumonia had caused the death. The parents said the doctor had refused to admit the baby despite their requests. The DMO has issued show-cause notice to two nurses at the hospital.

