Jump in amount of waste collected by Clean Kerala company

June 23, 2023 08:49 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The amount of waste collected and transported by the Clean Kerala Company has witnessed an increase of 43.61% over the past one year. According to a press release from the Local Self-Government department, the company has collected 5,355.08 tonnes of waste in May this year compared to 3,728.74 tonnes in May last year. The amount of segregated plastic waste collected has increased by more than 60%.

In May this year, the company handed over ₹63.55 lakh to Haritha Karma Senas, while in April an amount of ₹57.02 lakh was handed over. Minister for Local Self-Governments M.B. Rajesh said the jump in the amount of waste collected and its segregation shows the effectiveness of the ongoing ‘Malinya Muktham Nava Keralam’ (waste-free Kerala) project. In the year 2021-22, a total of 7,657 tonnes of waste was removed by the Clean Kerala Company. In 2022-23, this increased by four times to 30,218 tonnes.

All types of waste

The company now collects all types of waste, including glass, cloth, e-waste, drug strip, tire, shoe and hazardous waste. It now works as a support system for local bodies in waste collection and segregation. Currently, more than eight hundred local bodies in the state are getting service from the company.

In the previous financial year, the company was able to produce 259.98 tonnes of shredded plastic, out of which 55.92 tonnes was transferred for various purposes. As much as 7,610.53 tonnes of waste piled up in landfills (legacy waste) was removed. A total of 1,713.56 tonnes of multi-layer plastic, 197.868 tonnes of E-waste, 36.65 tonnes of hazardous waste, 1,053.67 tonnes of glass waste, 327.71 tonnes of textile waste, 2,037.59 tonnes of shoe, bag and thermocol waste and 7.77 tonnes of medicine strips were also removed.