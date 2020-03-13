Kerala

Juma prayers see low turnout

A view of the Juma prayers at the Kunnummal Juma Masjid in Malappuram on Friday.

A view of the Juma prayers at the Kunnummal Juma Masjid in Malappuram on Friday.  

Many avoid hugs, handshakes

The mandatory Juma prayers of Muslims on Friday witnessed a low turnout in the wake of the COVID-19 scare.

People were cautious in general and many were seen avoiding handshakes and hugs. Many people reached the mosques for the mass prayers after completing the ablutions from home. People preferred tap water for ablutions to the traditional mini pond or tank. “When the COVID-19 threat is in the air, we better avoid doing wudu (ablutions) from a tank or houlu,” said Mohammed Mustafa, a trader.

The prayers, including the two sermons or khutba, were shortened at several mosques. People had been advised to come to mosque with precautions. Special supplication named qunut, usually done standing at Subah prayer, was performed at Juma at many Sunni mosques in the State.

