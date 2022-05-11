Juice shops under scanner in food safety raids

190 more inspections at food outlets across State

Food Safety officials had been continuing their Statewide inspections and on Wednesday, 190 raids were held. Action was taken against 16 outlets that functioned without licence or registration, and 59 eateries that were functioning under unhygienic conditions were served notices on the day.

Officials seized and destroyed 20 kg of meat unfit for consumption and eight samples were collected for laboratory analysis.

In the last 10 days, 2,373 inspections were conducted Statewide and action had been taken against a total of 210 food business outlets which were functioning without the mandatory licence or registration. So far, notices had been served on 776 businesses. A total of 334 kg of stale meat was destroyed and 193 samples sent for analysis

199 shops checked

Food Safety officials have now turned their attention to juice shops, 199 of which were examined on Wednesday. Action has been taken against four shops and notices served on 27 juice shop owners. Six surveillance samples collected were sent for analysis.

A total of 88 packets of stale or beyond expiry date milk, 16 kg fruits, 5 kg dates and 12 bottles of honey, all of which were unfit for consumption, were destroyed.

As part of Operation Matsya, 6,361 kg of decayed and chemicals-laden fish has been destroyed so far, and 90 persons served notice. Under Operation Jaggery, launched to detect adulteration in jaggery, 544 outlets were examined and five served notice.