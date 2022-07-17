Judicial probe sought into missing answer scripts

Issue reported from other colleges as well, says Syndicate member

A Syndicate member of the University of Calicut has sought a detailed judicial probe into the reported missing of answer scripts from various colleges.

P. Rasheed Ahammed, member aligned to the United Democratic Front, said in a letter to Vice-Chancellor M.K. Jayaraj that “there is a mafia that steals, replaces, and returns answer scripts to help certain students”.

He claimed that the sixth semester papers of B.Sc Psychology in a self-financing college in Malappuram were lost recently. They were found in a waste bin of the Pareeksha Bhavan on Saturday. He said that there was no record of the answer scripts with the monitoring cell of the university. The college authorities, however, maintain they had sent them. Who received them is unclear.

It was reported that the answer scripts don’t have the seal and signature of the college. Mr. Ahammed said that the answer sheets now found in the dust bin had lost their confidentiality and should not be taken for evaluation. He also alleged that one of the administrators of the self-financing college had reportedly trespassed into the confidential section of the Pareeksha Bhavan and was caught by the staff. The Syndicate, however, has said that such incidents were mere theft.

He said that missing of answer scripts were reported from other colleges as well. Mr. Ahammed said that the judicial probe should include the missing of answer sheets of the second semester students of the 2019 batch.