Judicial probe sought into ‘conspiracy’ behind disruption of Thrissur Pooram

Published - September 09, 2024 09:48 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau
Opposition leader V.D. Satheesan addressing a ‘Meet the Press’ event at the Calicut Press Club in Kozhikode on Monday.

Opposition leader V.D. Satheesan addressing a ‘Meet the Press’ event at the Calicut Press Club in Kozhikode on Monday. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

Opposition leader V.D. Satheesan has sought a judicial probe into the alleged conspiracy behind the disruption of this year’s Thrissur Pooram festivities, which, he claimed, was part of a deal arrived at the meeting between Additional Director-General of Police M.R. Ajith Kumar and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale in 2023.

Attending a ‘Meet the Press’ event organised by the Calicut Press Club here on Monday, Mr. Satheesan said Mr. Ajith Kumar had met Mr. Hosabale as a “messenger” of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. The RSS leadership was informed that all possible help would be provided to the BJP to open an electoral account in Kerala. In return, the demand was to spare Mr. Vijayan from the harassment of Central agencies.

“When I first spoke about the Thrissur meeting, many people did not take it seriously. Now, it has been confirmed that what I said was true. Along with it, the conspiracy to mess up the Pooram festivities too has come out,” he said. The government had earlier blamed Ankith Asokan, then District Police Chief (Thrissur City), for the messing up of the Pooram and removed him from the post. However, it is now being revealed that Mr. Ajith Kumar was present in Thrissur during the event. It has also been alleged that he turned down the original plan proposed by Mr. Asokan for the conduct of the festivities.

“It was Mr. Ajith Kumar’s plan to disrupt the event. It was part of a conspiracy to arouse Hindu religious sentiments in favour of the BJP in the Lok Sabha polls. The judicial probe should uncover who all were part of the conspiracy,” Mr. Satheesan alleged.

The Opposition leader also claimed that Mr. Ajith Kumar had also met Ram Madhav, BJP’s national executive member, along with some ‘businessmen’. “Kerala will be shocked to know who accompanied Mr. Ajith Kumar when he met Mr. Madhav,” Mr. Satheesan claimed.

He questioned Mr. Vijayan’s silence over Left Democratic Front legislator P.V. Anvar’s revelations against Mr. Ajith Kumar and the Chief Minister’s office. Asked about the probe being conducted by a team supervised by the State Police Chief, Mr. Satheesan termed it a farce, as the investigating officers were subordinate to Mr. Ajith Kumar.

