Judicial powers to police will be a disaster, says VS

The recent complaints against the Kerala Police are a matter of concern and vesting judicial powers to the force will be a disaster, former Chief Minister and senior Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader V.S. Achuthanandan has said.

“Stern steps are needed to curb recurrence of such incidents in the police force. The law and order situation has improved in the State. The State will have to take a long step to wipe out corruption from public life,” Mr. Achuthanandan said, kicking off a three-hour debate on the Kerala Appropriation Bill (2), 2019 in the Assembly on Tuesday.

With Opposition legislators thumping the desks, Mr. Achuthanandan was quick to point out that the UDF government headed by Oommen Chandy was behind giving judicial powers to the police. “The present government had not taken any decision in this regard,” he added.

There had been lapses on the part of the government, the former Chief Minister told the House. But, the LDF government had taken stern action against the erring staff. The elected representatives also had a role to play. The CPI(M) veteran also deplored the move by the BJP and the Congress to politicise minor incidents and derive mileage out of it.

Mr. Achuthanandan said the government could not depend on foreign capital or the corporates for the Rebuild Kerala Initiative. The government was implementing all promises in the LDF manifesto. Mr. Achuthanandan said the UDF legislators should not ignore the murders and harassment suffered by women during the regime of Oommen Chandy.