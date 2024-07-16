Judicial officers asked to explain reasons for taking over 30 leave days last year

Nearly 100 judicial officers of Kerala have been asked to explain the circumstances in which they availed themselves of more than 30 leave days during last year.

Jobin Sebastian, Registrar (District Judiciary) of the Kerala High Court, issued an Office Memorandum on May 28 asking the Principal District Judges (PDJ) and Chief Judicial Magistrates (CJM) of Kerala to “obtain remarks from judicial officers concerned” on the special circumstances in which they availed themselves of more than 30 leave in 2023 or more than 10 leaves in the current year.

However, those who availed themselves of special casual leave/disability leave or leave in continuation of the maternity leave have been excluded.

The decision has led to widespread discontent among judicial officers. The officials who were served with the notice included those who had gone on leave following illness, or who lost their family members or spouse. The leave was duly granted by the supervising officers and there have not been any instances of unauthorised absence of the officials, said judicial officers on condition of anonymity.

The officials of the district court, said another officer, work for around 280 days a year including public holidays when adalats for clearing the backlog of cases are held. This has led to a situation where the officials are left with only a few holidays to attend to familial responsibilities or even medical needs, said another officer.

The Registry has also asked the PDJs and CJMs to meet the officers, whose list was forwarded from the High Court, “on a one to one basis and appraise them of the level of commitment and dedication expected from a judicial officer.” They have also been asked to report to the High Court on the outcome of such meetings. The PDJs and CJMs have also been asked to “keep extra caution while granting/recommending leave” to the officers in future.