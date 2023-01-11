Judgment in to be pronounced

January 11, 2023 10:08 pm | Updated 10:08 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Thiruvananthapuram Additional District and Sessions Judge VI K. Vishnu will pronounce the judgment in the death of Anad native Sunitha nine years ago on Friday.

Sunitha’s husband Joy Antony is the sole accused in the case. He has been accused of murdering his wife by setting her ablaze and discarding the mortal remains in a septic tank after chopping it into three parts.

The prosecution led by public prosecutor M. Salahudeen examined 24 witnesses and produced 35 documents and 23 exhibits in the court.