Judgment in Latvian tourist’s murder case to be pronounced on December 2

November 24, 2022 10:37 pm | Updated 10:37 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Mortal remains of tourist found at Kovalam four years ago

The Hindu Bureau

The Thiruvananthapuram Additional District and Sessions Court – 1 will pronounce on December 2 the verdict in the rape-and-murder case of a Latvian tourist at Kovalam four years ago.

The trial in the case, which had commenced on June 1, concluded here on Thursday. Thirty witnesses were heard during the trial. Among them, two people were declared hostile by the court. Judge K. Sanil Kumar will deliver the judgment.

The 33-year-old woman had gone missing on March 14, 2018, and her skeletal remains were discovered at a swampy locality near Kovalam 40 days later on April 20, 2018. Two youths, Umesh and Udayakumar, of Vellar had been arraigned as accused in the case.

