Judge’s vehicle attacked in court

June 21, 2023 10:13 pm | Updated 10:13 pm IST - PATHANAMTHITTA

The Hindu Bureau

The Thiruvalla police on Wednesday arrested a 55-year-old man on charges of vandalising the official vehicle of the judge of a family court here.

The accused was identified as Jayaprakash E.P., a native of Mavoor, Kozhikode. He had come to the court earlier in the morning in connection with a maintenance case filed by his wife and during the hearing he allegedly lost his cool on several occasions.

Following the trial, he returned to the court with a shovel in his hand and unleashed an attack on the judge’s car parked on the court premises, breaking its windowpanes. On an alert, a police team rushed to the spot and took the accused into custody.

A police interrogation revealed that the accused had worked as the captain of a merchant vessel and has been settled in Mangaluru.

“The accused attacked the car by alleging that he was denied natural justice,” said an official.

A case has been registered in connection with the incident.

