Judges told to maintain balance between work, family

High Court Acting Chief Justice A. Mohammed Mushtaque called upon judges to maintain a good balance between work and family.

Inaugurating a training session on stress management for judicial officers at Manjeri on Wednesday, Mr. Mushtaque said it was important not to permit the judicial stress to destroy the peace at home.

The training was arranged following a directive by the High Court to address the issues of increasing stress for judicial officers. He inaugurated the programme through online mode. He said it was natural that judges would be under duress when they were burdened with administration work apart from the judicial work.

The training held at Manjeri marked the State-level beginning of the programme. Principal District and Sessions Judge K. Sanil Kumar presided over the function. District Judicial Special Judge M.P. Jayaraj and Chief Judicial Magistrate T.B. Faseela spoke.

Psychiatric social work lecturer from the Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (IMHANS) G. Ragesh and clinical psychologist Sonu S. Dev led the classes.