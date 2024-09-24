GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Judges to undergo stress management training

Published - September 24, 2024 08:00 pm IST - MALAPPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The first edition of a stress management training programme for judicial officers as suggested by the Kerala High Court will take place at Manjeri on Wednesday. High Court Acting Chief Justice Mohammed Mushtaque will inaugurate the programme through videoconferencing at 3.30 p.m.

District and Sessions Judge K. Sanil Kumar will preside over the function. Experts from the Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (IMHANS), Kozhikode, will lead the programme.

Published - September 24, 2024 08:00 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.