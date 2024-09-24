Judges to undergo stress management training

The first edition of a stress management training programme for judicial officers as suggested by the Kerala High Court will take place at Manjeri on Wednesday. High Court Acting Chief Justice Mohammed Mushtaque will inaugurate the programme through videoconferencing at 3.30 p.m.

District and Sessions Judge K. Sanil Kumar will preside over the function. Experts from the Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (IMHANS), Kozhikode, will lead the programme.