July 21, 2023 07:38 pm | Updated 07:39 pm IST - KOCHI

Justice Dinesh Kumar Singh, a judge transferred from the Allahabad High Court, was sworn in as a judge of the Kerala High Court on Friday. Acting Chief Justice Alexander Thomas administered him the oath. He had practised as a lawyer at the Allahabad High Court till 1997, and thereafter in the Supreme Court from 1998 till he was appointed as an additional judge of the Allahabad High Court on September 22, 2017. He was made a permanent judge in 2019.