Judge recuses himself from hearing survivor’s petition in Kerala actor rape case

Bid to sabotage further investigation alleged

Justice Kauser Edappagath of the Kerala High Court on Tuesday recused himself from hearing a writ petition filed by the survivor of the actor sexual assault case, alleging attempts to sabotage further investigation into the case.

The recusal came after the petitioner's counsel made a request in this regard before the judge. In fact, the survivor had filed an application along with the petition seeking not to list the plea before Justice Kauser Edappagath. Notwithstanding the petition, it was posted before the judge on Tuesday.

However, when the petition came up for hearing, the survivor's lawyer requested that the matter be heard by another judge. Justice Kauser Edappagath then recused himself from hearing the petition.

The petition will now come up before Justice Ziyad Rahman on May 25.