Judge recuses himself from hearing in actor assault case

A single judge of the Kerala High Court recused himself from hearing a petition of the survivor in the actor rape case seeking police investigation into the illegal access of the memory card in which the alleged rape was recorded.

Justice A. Badharudeen recused himself from hearing the petition on Tuesday. Another single judge, P. G. Ajith Kumar will consider the petition at a later date.

Earlier, the District and Sessions Judge, Ernakulam, had reported that the three people had accessed the memory card while it was in the custody of the court, including Leena Rasheed, the then magistrate in the Judicial First-Class Magistrate Court in Angamaly, who had considered the case.

Mahesh Mohan, a senior clerk in the Principal Sessions Court, Ernakulam and Thajudeen, the then Sheristadar in the CBI Court 3, where the trial was held, was also reported to have accessed the card.

The District and Sessions Judge had carried out the inquiry on an order from the Kerala High Court.

However, the survivor moved the Kerala High Court against the inquiry conducted by the District and Sessions Judge alleging that the inquiry was not conducted as instructed by the High Court.

She complained that the court carried out the investigation in an in-camera mode though the High Court had not instructed so. She also complained that she was not provided an opportunity to participate in the inquiry.

The survivor approached the High Court for a court-monitored police investigation into the issue.