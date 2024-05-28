GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Judge recuses himself from hearing in actor assault case

Published - May 28, 2024 08:10 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A single judge of the Kerala High Court recused himself from hearing a petition of the survivor in the actor rape case seeking police investigation into the illegal access of the memory card in which the alleged rape was recorded.

Justice A. Badharudeen recused himself from hearing the petition on Tuesday. Another single judge, P. G. Ajith Kumar will consider the petition at a later date.

Earlier, the District and Sessions Judge, Ernakulam, had reported that the three people had accessed the memory card while it was in the custody of the court, including Leena Rasheed, the then magistrate in the Judicial First-Class Magistrate Court in Angamaly, who had considered the case.

Mahesh Mohan, a senior clerk in the Principal Sessions Court, Ernakulam and Thajudeen, the then Sheristadar in the CBI Court 3, where the trial was held, was also reported to have accessed the card.

The District and Sessions Judge had carried out the inquiry on an order from the Kerala High Court.

However, the survivor moved the Kerala High Court against the inquiry conducted by the District and Sessions Judge alleging that the inquiry was not conducted as instructed by the High Court.

She complained that the court carried out the investigation in an in-camera mode though the High Court had not instructed so. She also complained that she was not provided an opportunity to participate in the inquiry.

The survivor approached the High Court for a court-monitored police investigation into the issue.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.