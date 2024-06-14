Judge local bodies by their waste management prowess in polls, says Minister

Performance of local bodies in waste management should become the most important criterion for judging them when the local body election takes place next year, Minister for Local Self- Governments M.B. Rajesh has said.

He was addressing a workshop organised by the Kerala Institute for Local Administration (KILA) here for district-level functionaries of the State government’s ongoing Malinya Muktham Nava Keralam campaign. “Waste management is one of the basic responsibilities of local bodies. Let the public make it the most important criterion for judging their performance when the elections take place next year,” he said.

The Minister said that the progress made during the first year of the campaign should not lead to complacency as much more needed to be done in the days to come. He appreciated the role of the ground-level functionaries and sought their cooperation as the campaign moved on to the second year, with more ambitious targets.

“Sustainability cannot be achieved without behavioural change and a mass movement similar to the People’s Plan campaign is the need of the hour. Infrastructure is crucial for waste management. Total digitisation will ensure proper monitoring and timely interventions. Also, more attention needs to be paid towards managing septage, e-waste and construction and demolition waste,” said Mr. Rajesh.

