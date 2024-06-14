GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Judge local bodies by their waste management prowess in polls, says Minister

A mass movement similar to the People’s Plan campaign is required for waste management, says M.B. Rajesh

Published - June 14, 2024 08:19 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Performance of local bodies in waste management should become the most important criterion for judging them when the local body election takes place next year, Minister for Local Self- Governments M.B. Rajesh has said.

He was addressing a workshop organised by the Kerala Institute for Local Administration (KILA) here for district-level functionaries of the State government’s ongoing Malinya Muktham Nava Keralam campaign. “Waste management is one of the basic responsibilities of local bodies. Let the public make it the most important criterion for judging their performance when the elections take place next year,” he said.

The Minister said that the progress made during the first year of the campaign should not lead to complacency as much more needed to be done in the days to come. He appreciated the role of the ground-level functionaries and sought their cooperation as the campaign moved on to the second year, with more ambitious targets.

“Sustainability cannot be achieved without behavioural change and a mass movement similar to the People’s Plan campaign is the need of the hour. Infrastructure is crucial for waste management. Total digitisation will ensure proper monitoring and timely interventions. Also, more attention needs to be paid towards managing septage, e-waste and construction and demolition waste,” said Mr. Rajesh.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.